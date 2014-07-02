Alan Hargrove

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Philadelphia Fylers

#10 Philadelphia Fylers

One thing I learned while working on the Fylers logo is that they have been using the same logo since 1967! So given that great history I did not want to change it around a lot. Basically the only elements missing from the logo are the black and white outlines and with the classic black and orange color scheme it is easy to recognize for any hockey fan.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
