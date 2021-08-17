Hello Brilworks

E-Learning App Screens

Hello Brilworks
Hello Brilworks
  • Save
E-Learning App Screens inspiration icon logo 2020 design dribbble web visual design uiux ux ui minimal figma flat design branding app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble community,
We would like to share this StudyMe App Project : Application for the online courses.
StudyMe is the online learning application which provide wide variety of courses over various categories.
Goal: To build the platform which provide better education experience over internet.
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.
Contact us on:
https://www.brilworks.com/contact-us/
or
hello@brilworks.com

Hello Brilworks
Hello Brilworks

More by Hello Brilworks

View profile
    • Like