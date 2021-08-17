Vaksin 76 - Vaccine Website

Hi everybody! Here is an exploration of my landing page for vaccines and other health info related to COVID-19. I quite enjoy playing with some of the interactions on this design. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! ️

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)

----------------

Make your project even cooler!

owwstudio@gmail.com

See us:

Instagram | Behance | Shop on UI8