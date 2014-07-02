Mr.Madsen

Jafé Jaffles

Mr.Madsen
Mr.Madsen
Hire Me
  • Save
Jafé Jaffles jaffles big south sweden flat logo
Download color palette

Quick logo suggestion for a friends food truck in sydney .. or, well, somewhere in Australia.

Heavy inspiration from Jory Raphael's Breakfast icons.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Mr.Madsen
Mr.Madsen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr.Madsen

View profile
    • Like