Music Fire Logo Design

Music Fire Logo Design graphic design monoline logo song logo dj logo fire logo music logo design brand identity monoline logo design logo branding
This logo is suitable for companies or organizations engaged in music. The logo is formed from slabs of song cassettes held together by flames. The whole logo is made in a monoline style.
