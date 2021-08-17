MICROATIV HUB - Typography Echo Trail

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Microativ Hub is a new underground music label located on the Riviera Maya and for their website I created this Lottie animation, which integrated seamlessly in their new website! Check it out:
microativ.webflow.io
What do you think of Lottie animations? I feel it's a great way to embed motion graphics on a web project or app without compromising loading time and quality.
Share your feedback!
📩 Interested in motion and UX/UI design? Check out more on @reginacas.motion and contact me at reginacas97@gmail.com