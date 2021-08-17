Evelyn W

Pizza Delivery App

Evelyn W
Evelyn W
  • Save
Pizza Delivery App product design concept mobile food and drink delivery app recipe app uiux restaurant app restaurant eat food delivery mobile app food app pizza delivery ux pizza ui food order
Download color palette

Concept design for pizza delivery & restaurant app.
Hope you guys like it! Comments and feedbacks are very welcomed!

Check more details:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/pizza-delivery-app-concept-9fc87519-7887-4768-b7c7-9ae57f3239a6

Check more works & connect with me
ZCOOL|
Instagram

Evelyn W
Evelyn W

More by Evelyn W

View profile
    • Like