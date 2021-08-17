Resourceful Disruptive Technology Pitch Deck Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The pitch deck was created for a disruptive tech start-up Resourceful. It is aimed at providing startups with the financial resources and a trusted network through proprietary tech and collective intelligence.
Feedback always welcome!
Need help with your presentation, sales or a pitch deck? Drop me a message at angelique@mvmedialab.com