Tesla Dashboard Redesign

A lot of users have complained that Tesla's existing dashboard has quite a few pain points, which is why we decided to take up the challenge and give the Tesla Dashboard a design upgrade! We studied the existing dashboard from a UX perspective and de-cluttered the UI, highlighting some of the features that were getting lost in the clutter.
How do you like our design? Leave a comment!
