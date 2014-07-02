Fabián Landa

Element Urban Grill

Element Urban Grill
I'm working on a new style, in a restaurant of gourmet burgers and grill.The best flavor of hermosillo, Sonora.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Element-Urban-Grill/1431462473779384?ref_type=bookmark

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
