Here's a look into the Key on Harmony brand guidelines!

We created a modern design system to reinforce their main message and the reality of a healthy work-life balance and business success. Harmonious bold colors, vector graphics and strong visuals helped to position Key on Harmony as an approachable, thoughtfuul and customer-centric company.

Brand Guide by @angeliquevestil

Logo Design by @jake_paul_white

