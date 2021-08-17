Angelique Vestil Montecillo

Key on Harmony Brand Guidelines

Angelique Vestil Montecillo
Angelique Vestil Montecillo
  • Save
Key on Harmony Brand Guidelines visual identity brand manual brand identity brand guide identity brand book design system style guide branding brand guide
Download color palette

Here's a look into the Key on Harmony brand guidelines!

We created a modern design system to reinforce their main message and the reality of a healthy work-life balance and business success. Harmonious bold colors, vector graphics and strong visuals helped to position Key on Harmony as an approachable, thoughtfuul and customer-centric company.

Feedback always welcome!

Brand Guide by @angeliquevestil
Logo Design by @jake_paul_white

Want to work together? Send me a message: angelique@mvmedialab.com

Angelique Vestil Montecillo
Angelique Vestil Montecillo

More by Angelique Vestil Montecillo

View profile
    • Like