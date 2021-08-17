Dreamguy's Technologies

Kanakku - Invoice and Estimates Management System

Kanakku - Invoice and Estimates Management System
Kanakku is a customer, invoice, and expense management system, built with the most popular framework vuejs and Laravel. It is mainly designed for companies, freelancers. By using our system you easily track your customers, invoices, expense, payment, and other features. it helps you to increase your business performance.

Demo: https://1.envato.market/e4r996

Further queries: business@dreamguys.co.in

