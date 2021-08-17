Consulting logo concept | Online consulting platform

Hey guys,

Here is one of logo concepts I'm exploring for Solunty, a online consulting service.

The logo concept is inspired from consultant-clients relationship. "The Symbol" represents the consultant and 4 dots - the clients.

Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

