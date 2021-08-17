Victor Berriel

Lavi

Lavi japan oriental lion
Lavi is a basic clothing brand with Japanese identity in cuts and oriental references. The challenge is to print this oriental DNA but without losing the modern and clean essence that the client would like to convey, in addition to expressing the meaning of the name "Lavi", which in Hebrew means "lion" and "life".

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
