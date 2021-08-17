Pixel True

Freddie Illustrations

Pixel True
Pixel True
Hire Me
  • Save
Freddie Illustrations illustration style pixel true free illustration illustration
Freddie Illustrations illustration style pixel true free illustration illustration
Download color palette
  1. Freddie - People Illustrations 1.png
  2. Freddie - People Illustrations 2.png

If you like what you see, press "L" OR visit us at pixeltrue.com/packs

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Pixel True
Pixel True
A full-service design agency - affordable yet awesome!
Hire Me

More by Pixel True

View profile
    • Like