Manta_styles

Logo Concept

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Concept logo maker sale logo simple logo royal brand awesome logo lettering top logo graphic design luxury logo initial logo ui vector illustration app letter icon minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like