Prathosh G S

Cute Kitchen

Prathosh G S
Prathosh G S
  • Save
Cute Kitchen stylized lowpoly artwork art room isometric 3dart motion graphics animation graphic design logo branding ui illustration design blender3d blender 3d blender 3d
Download color palette

Made an isometric kitchen design !!!! Happy to share with you people!!
Hope you guys liked it!!
So leave a ❤ if possible !!! 😊
Also follow for more content !!!!

Prathosh G S
Prathosh G S

More by Prathosh G S

View profile
    • Like