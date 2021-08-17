anniedotexe

DailyUI 005 - App Icon

I made an icon for a "Captain America" app because I love Captain America (played by Chris Evans).
Built with HTML and CSS. The star in the middle is an SVG created in Figma.

https://codepen.io/anniedotexe/full/KKmLWXK

