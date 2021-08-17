CJ Olives

Loneli Boi

CJ Olives
CJ Olives
Hire Me
  • Save
Loneli Boi lonely texture blue pink digital design characterdesign digitalart character illustration
Download color palette

A textured loneli boi, reworked the presentation of this character!

CJ Olives
CJ Olives
Illustrator & Sound Creator bb ✨
Hire Me

More by CJ Olives

View profile
    • Like