Fields Capital is an asset manager focused on equity investing.
The element of the flag fluttering in the wind conveys confidence and seriousness, in addition to the reference to the rising horizontal lines of the value charts and also the initial of the "F" brand, which make the new Fields Capital brand a strong symbol with personality.
