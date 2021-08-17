Fitness Coach and Yoga Teacher Minimal Web Design

The goal of the Charlotte Woolf website is to create a high-end and luxurious feel to her brand as a fitness instructor. Charlotte specializes in creating luxurious retreats and fitness experiences for celebrities and high-profile clients in luxury destinations worldwide. My goal was to bring the colors of the ocean into her brand as a fitness coach, whilst creating a clean, minimal and luxurious brand feeling overall.

Branding & Web Design by @angeliquevestil

Logo Design by @jake_paul_white

Press :“L” to show some love 🤍

Want to work together? Send me a message: angelique@mvmedialab.com