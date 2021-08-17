Fitness Coach and Yoga Teacher Minimal Web Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal of the Charlotte Woolf website is to create a high-end and luxurious feel to her brand as a fitness instructor. Charlotte specializes in creating luxurious retreats and fitness experiences for celebrities and high-profile clients in luxury destinations worldwide. My goal was to bring the colors of the ocean into her brand as a fitness coach, whilst creating a clean, minimal and luxurious brand feeling overall.
Branding & Web Design by @angeliquevestil
Logo Design by @jake_paul_white
Press :“L” to show some love 🤍
Want to work together? Send me a message: angelique@mvmedialab.com