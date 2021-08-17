Abdullah Sajol 🚀

Travel App Concept

Abdullah Sajol 🚀
Abdullah Sajol 🚀
Hire Me
  • Save
Travel App Concept illustration typogaphy ios product design app innovation minimal minimalist clean travel app travel tourism app vacation design mobile ux ui trip
Download color palette

Travel App Concept
.
.
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects mdabdullahsajol@gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎Follow me on Behance and Instagram
Let’s connect in Linkedin

Abdullah Sajol 🚀
Abdullah Sajol 🚀
👋 UI & UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Abdullah Sajol 🚀

View profile
    • Like