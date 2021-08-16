Self Care and Wellness Planner Templates

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a new Canva planner template for the self-care and wellness niche. It aims to help you f you're struggling to find time for reading, drawing, or relaxing, you might just need a better way to manage your activities.
Download this planner template to keep track of the time you do have so you can enjoy more!
Comes with a commercial license. Available for purchase in my shop.