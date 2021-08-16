Taufiqur Rahman

Thaz Game

Thaz Game motion design animation console playstation branding visual logo bumper motion graphics
Logo bumper for Thaz Game.
Thaz Game is a place that provides PlayStation rentals and repair services since 2004, based in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia. It become home for who love PlayStation!

Full Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123925569/Thaz-Game-Branding

