Neutral Feminine Personal Brand Website Design with Warm Tones

The goal of the Angelique Vestil website is to use shapes, colors and a neutral color palette to communicate a warm, approachable and friendly brand. Angelique is a personal brand that focuses on web design, branding and marketing for passion-driven entrepreneurs and health conscious business owners.
Want to work together? Send me a message: angelique@mvmedialab.com