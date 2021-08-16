Dafi rizky

Helathy Care (2)

Helathy Care (2)
This was our design proposal for Health Care Website. It’s a dedicated platform for patients to directly connect to their doctors. And this design above is the hero section of the site.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
