The Emigrants by W.G. Sebald

The Emigrants is a novel by German author WG Sebald about four emigrants and their personal memories, traumas, and alienation.

I illustrated an iconic totem of each of the four main characters in a loose style that when printed on the Risograph has a charming old storybook feeling, that I wish I could say I planned.

These are printed two up on a piece of paper, so I inverted the colors for the second print. Which color way do you prefer?

I always create these prints before reading the book. Often I feel like I have created art for an alternate fiction, only loosely connected with the work at hand.

