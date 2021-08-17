The Emigrants by W.G. Sebald

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The Emigrants is a novel by German author WG Sebald about four emigrants and their personal memories, traumas, and alienation.
I illustrated an iconic totem of each of the four main characters in a loose style that when printed on the Risograph has a charming old storybook feeling, that I wish I could say I planned.
These are printed two up on a piece of paper, so I inverted the colors for the second print. Which color way do you prefer?
I always create these prints before reading the book. Often I feel like I have created art for an alternate fiction, only loosely connected with the work at hand.
For www.booksofsomesubstance.com