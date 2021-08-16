Airbnb - Parking Integration [concept]

With more people choosing to travel for vacations by car, finding and understanding parking once arrived at their destination can be a challenging step in the vacation experience that guests are left to figure out for themselves (this a particularly pervasive problem in high-density neighborhoods and downtown areas). As cities introduce easier app-based parking solutions, Airbnb has the potential opportunity to integrate the parking experience within the Airbnb app, creating an onboarding/check-in experience that allows guests to quickly understand and manage parking at their destination alongside the rest of the information about their stay.

This feature would not only help guests understand how and where to park at their destination, it would allow hosts to have better visibility and control over the vehicles guests are able park at their location. This could be a very important control for hosts who are located in neighborhoods where short term rentals have developed poor reputations due to increased traffic and noise.