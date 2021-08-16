Hafizh Abhipraya
GreDo Project Management - Message Room

GreDo Project Management - Message Room userinterface ui ux clean dashboard website task projectmanagement design
Hi guys 👋
This is an exploration about Project Management called GreDo.
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment 🙂 Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
