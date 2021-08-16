DailyUI #023 - Location Tracker

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribbblers,
It's my design for the UI challenge 'Location tracker'.
'Catch kid' is a mobile app which allows you to trace where your kid is right now. Your kid has to wear a watch which has a tracker embedded in it. Then you can easily know where your kid is using this app!
Tool used: Figma
Thanks :)