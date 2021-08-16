Cracker Eating Contest - 76th Indonesia Independence Day

Happy 76th Independence Day to our 🇮🇩 🇮🇩 🇮🇩 folks!!

In order to celebrate, i present to you guys another 3d illustration exploration that is still in the theme. This exploration was inspired by the celebration that is held every year in our country, one of the activities that is quite popular is the cracker eating contest, the crackers are tied on top of their heads then the contestants must finish the crackers as soon as possible without touching them with their hands.

