Odama

Cracker Eating Contest - 76th Indonesia Independence Day

Cracker Eating Contest - 76th Indonesia Independence Day tujuhbelasan 3d scene 3d render independence day independence indonesia hari kemerdekaan indonesia independence day 76th indonesia independence day merdeka visual design design 3d modeling 3d design 3d character illustration 3d illustration 3d art 3d
Happy 76th Independence Day to our 🇮🇩 🇮🇩 🇮🇩 folks!!

In order to celebrate, i present to you guys another 3d illustration exploration that is still in the theme. This exploration was inspired by the celebration that is held every year in our country, one of the activities that is quite popular is the cracker eating contest, the crackers are tied on top of their heads then the contestants must finish the crackers as soon as possible without touching them with their hands.

We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒Gumroad : Odama

