oshafirms dinfirafi

DITEQT Logo

oshafirms dinfirafi
oshafirms dinfirafi
  • Save
DITEQT Logo corporate branding company tech logo circle creative clean modern business signal concept technology logo design logo
Download color palette

Diteqt used in operating rooms. Basics are it's a smart "trash can" cart assembly that detects medical instrumentation before it is accidentally thrown out by OR personell. 3 dimensional metal instrument detection. The name of the company is "Diteqt" as in detection.

Contact me
oshadinfirafi@gmail.com

oshafirms dinfirafi
oshafirms dinfirafi

More by oshafirms dinfirafi

View profile
    • Like