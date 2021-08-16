Venice (animated)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
2014年夏天的威尼斯给我的印象是蓝色的海水，全岛都找不到带电梯的小楼，走几步就能碰到一座桥，无数小道和带教堂的小广场，还有夜色下露天餐厅的海鲜饭😋。
This illustration is base on my impression of Venice. I took a trip to Italy in the summer of 2014 with my family. The people I met, the city sights, and the food there made me fall in love with this city at once.
Here‘s my Pinboard for reference.
https://pin.it/6S7gq2z
Thanks for watching my work!
Press L to 💖 and leave your comment. 😃