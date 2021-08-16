The visuals of "This is America" were captivating to me. The message was brutal, needed, and I misunderstood the importance at first. My thoughts on this piece have changed over the years and I'm not sure how I feel about it now. I am on the fence about including it in my portfolio. It started as a beer label concept. My employer and I scrapped it as soon as I finished the artwork, and thankfully we took the time to reflect on not only the atmosphere, but the potential exploitation of serious issues and problems in our country. This was a time of learning for a lot of us (who took the time to learn) and now I keep it, and show it as a reminder to myself and others that if the motives behind a piece aren't sound, then don't go forward with it.