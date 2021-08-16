Ajeet Singh Baddan

Here is a Laravel based website for PayNXT360.
Hope you like it, and if not feel free to leave your opinion down in the comment.
I'd love to hear your opinion!

Full Project here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125518751/PayNXT360

