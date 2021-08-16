Bagus Prasetyo

Madson Apparel Design

Bagus Prasetyo
Bagus Prasetyo
Hire Me
  • Save
Madson Apparel Design branding t-shirt designer t-shirt design t-shirt fashion clothing eagle apparel graphic design logo badge illustration design minimal geometric lineart line monoline
Madson Apparel Design branding t-shirt designer t-shirt design t-shirt fashion clothing eagle apparel graphic design logo badge illustration design minimal geometric lineart line monoline
Madson Apparel Design branding t-shirt designer t-shirt design t-shirt fashion clothing eagle apparel graphic design logo badge illustration design minimal geometric lineart line monoline
Madson Apparel Design branding t-shirt designer t-shirt design t-shirt fashion clothing eagle apparel graphic design logo badge illustration design minimal geometric lineart line monoline
Madson Apparel Design branding t-shirt designer t-shirt design t-shirt fashion clothing eagle apparel graphic design logo badge illustration design minimal geometric lineart line monoline
Madson Apparel Design branding t-shirt designer t-shirt design t-shirt fashion clothing eagle apparel graphic design logo badge illustration design minimal geometric lineart line monoline
Download color palette
  1. Asset 7 .jpg
  2. Asset 8 .jpg
  3. Asset 9 .jpg
  4. Asset 6 .jpg
  5. Asset 10 .jpg
  6. Asset 11 .jpg

Apparel design for @madson a sunglasses company based out of California.
The typeface for this design are Rough Cut and Carnaby Street by @beastsofengland

Bagus Prasetyo
Bagus Prasetyo
Line artwork specialist.
Hire Me

More by Bagus Prasetyo

View profile
    • Like