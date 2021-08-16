Abu Talha ✪

wordmark logo

Abu Talha ✪
Abu Talha ✪
  • Save
wordmark logo business logo brand identity wordmark brand logo trendy wordmark logo modern wordmark logo logo design logo wordmark logo wordmark word mark word
Download color palette

thinking: Eagle

Need a logo (re)design for your business?
Let's make a mark together:

Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

Abu Talha ✪
Abu Talha ✪

More by Abu Talha ✪

View profile
    • Like