WiwitSN

Homepage Marine Tourism

WiwitSN
WiwitSN
  • Save
Homepage Marine Tourism ui design beginner inspiration daily ui homepage design exploration dailyui travelling website profile beach marine tourism homepage
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

Back with another exploration design that I made about marine tourism. Here I want to use a simple and minimalist design style. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you! ^ ^

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).
----------------------
You can contact me at wiwitsusilo12@gmail.com

WiwitSN
WiwitSN

More by WiwitSN

View profile
    • Like