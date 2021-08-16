Tricia Van Asten

The Paravel Project

branding design hand illustration logo
The Paravel Project’s mission is to create a space for wonder and curiosity for children. I wanted to capture the whimsey and importance of childhood and play.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
