SaaS Website Landing Page

SaaS Website Landing Page branding design concept clean website web uiux type typography texture simple symbol photoshop modern graphic design ecommerce web design ux ui
This is a custom design website for Saas Companies.

How I Designed This Website:
✔ High-quality graphics are balanced with the Headline
✔ Used SaaS tiered-pricing model
✔ Main Image taken from Isoflat with free attribution

Tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels or Wordpress, Elementor
🚀 CSS coding for the gradients.

