Digital Envision

MoRe - Tenant Management App

Digital Envision
Digital Envision
  • Save
MoRe - Tenant Management App design ux ui mobile apps app
Download color palette

MoRe (Tenant Management App) is a mobile application to connect accommodation providers, landlords, and tenants as well as manage schedules, updates, and finances regarding the property. This app is also equipped with a panel admin website.

--------------------------------
Want to level up your project?
Connect with us: hello@digitalenvision.com.au

LinkedIn | Instagram | Website

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Digital Envision
Digital Envision
Like