Alex Pesak

Investment Pitch Deck

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
Investment Pitch Deck investor logo bitcoin cryptocurrency investing investment google slides template powerpoint deck design pitch deck logo type branding indy indiana indianapolis
Download color palette

Ascension Capital LLC is a facilitator for curated cryptocurrency exposure (aka investment management). They are all about easing the process for investors who want to diversity their portfolio through investment.

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like