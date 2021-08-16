Christopher Edge

The Raddest Shoe of all time

This was my favorite shoe growing up. I never owned a pair because my parents, wisely, didn't believe in spending a hundred dollars on a shoe for a 5th grader who would likely wear them out in 2 months. Designed in Adobe Illustrator and Enhanced in Adobe Photoshop.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
