Payhippo - Internal SME Dashboard

Payhippo - Internal SME Dashboard
Payhippo serve sthe 40 million small and medium sized business who are unable to gain access to the funds necessary to grow their business. The platform is driven to leverage our automated underwriting and credit assessment tools to create a more financially equitable Africa.

I really enjoyed working on this project

The app is live here - https://app.payhippo.ng

3 years+ solving usability problems one design at a time
