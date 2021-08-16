Christopher Edge

Fortnite Label Mock-Up

A test illustration that was sent to Epic Games. I wasn't a fanboy but created this in order to collaborate on a Beer Label for the Season 8 Launch Party. Awesome company that celebrates their staff! Illustration, Color Work, and effects hand crafted. Character design belongs to Epic Games.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
