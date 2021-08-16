Olivia Boutch

Daily UI Challenge - 020

tracker location ui illustration figma design dailyui daily challenge
Today our task was to create a location tracker. Wish I could've spent more time on this challenge but I started a new gig and I'm pretty swamped at the moment. Will do my best to continue posting!

As always, feedback is welcome!

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
