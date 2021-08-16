PODCAST COVER ART: Student of the Sound

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Podcast cover design
+ Digital illustration
+ Typographic treatment
Student of the Sound is the exploration between a music lover and the artist. Each episode paints a picture of what the mind goes through as a producer, and the trials and tribulations that they have had to face during this pandemic.
"It is the conversation between the listener and the creator. Diving into the exploration of electric rhythms from various artists about their music endeavors throughout spaces and places in time. With no hestitation, each episode is formulated into nothing more than an organic discussion for one love and one love only - the music. "
Out now on all streaming platforms.
- By music journalist @paatriziag
- theretrospectofmusicl.blogspot.com