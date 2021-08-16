Florencia

Remo App

I have been working in this Remo. Remo is an app to find remote work.

This is the onboard design. Tell me your thoughts on it!

Florencia 🌸
If you have any inquiry, hit me up an email at flxrenciaemilia@gmail.com !

UX/UI Designer
