The Vitruvian Man, Reinterpreted

The Vitruvian Man, Reinterpreted logo icon design transparency
An abstract Vitruvian Man + bed positions = A new logo with conceptual depth. Logo is for a high-quality medical bed provider.

Posted on May 4, 2011
