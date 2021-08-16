Victor Berriel

Descobrindo Inglês

Victor Berriel
Victor Berriel
Hire Me
  • Save
Descobrindo Inglês purple blue educational education course di i d badge flag
Descobrindo Inglês purple blue educational education course di i d badge flag
Descobrindo Inglês purple blue educational education course di i d badge flag
Download color palette
  1. logo.jpg
  2. grid.jpg
  3. flag.jpg

"Discovering English" is an online English course aimed at private lessons, with the expansion plan for a platform with options, also, of recorded lessons at a more affordable cost.

Full project on Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Victor Berriel
Victor Berriel
Minimalist logo designer
Hire Me

More by Victor Berriel

View profile
    • Like